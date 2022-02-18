Morgan Stanley Buys 45,205 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $99,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI opened at $215.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.39 and its 200-day moving average is $244.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.79 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

