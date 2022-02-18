Morgan Stanley Cuts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $125.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.11.

NASDAQ GH opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Guardant Health by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Guardant Health by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Guardant Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

