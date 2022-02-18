Morgan Stanley Cuts Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target to $32.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

