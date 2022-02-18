Morgan Stanley Has $102.32 Million Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 7.20% of Arch Resources worth $102,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $61,978,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 297.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,913,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Arch Resources by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $115.86 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.