Morgan Stanley Increases ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €15.60

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.05) to €14.50 ($16.48) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.16) to €10.90 ($12.39) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $15.97.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
