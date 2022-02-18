Morgan Stanley Increases ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €15.60

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.05) to €14.50 ($16.48) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.16) to €10.90 ($12.39) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ING Groep by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $262,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ING Groep by 423.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.