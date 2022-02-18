Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

HYZN opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,113,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

