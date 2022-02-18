Morgan Stanley Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $105.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.91.

BAX stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

