Morgan Stanley Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $75.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

CGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. 21,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

