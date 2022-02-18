Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of ResMed worth $110,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in ResMed by 17.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.78. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $11,804,654 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

