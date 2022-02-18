Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,087,914 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,724,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 15.58% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $112,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBF. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $17.24 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

