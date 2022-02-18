Morgan Stanley Purchases 732,306 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of BCE worth $114,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

