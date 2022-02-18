Morgan Stanley Sells 83,181 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Sensata Technologies worth $103,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

