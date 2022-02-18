Morgan Stanley Trims Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Target Price to €171.20

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.73.
DBOEY stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.75.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.