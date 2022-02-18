Morgan Stanley Trims Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Target Price to €171.20

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.73.

DBOEY stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

