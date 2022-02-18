Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.800-$9.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.80. 41,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

