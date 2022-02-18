Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.800-$9.950 EPS.

MSI stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,200. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $173.79 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

