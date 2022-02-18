MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €211.31 ($240.13).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €207.50 ($235.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €190.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

