MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €225.00 ($255.68) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €221.00 ($251.14) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €210.81 ($239.56).

ETR:MTX opened at €207.50 ($235.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

