Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.97

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $9.98. Mullen Group shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

