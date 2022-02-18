MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.28. 2,094,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.14. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

In other MultiPlan news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 2,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,569,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 642,614 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.