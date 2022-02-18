MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

MVB Financial has raised its dividend by 363.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MVB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

