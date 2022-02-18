MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issues Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%.

NASDAQ MVBF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MVB Financial by 113.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

