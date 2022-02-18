MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

MVBF traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,420. The company has a market capitalization of $472.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

