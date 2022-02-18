MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Posts Earnings Results

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,974. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYTE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

