MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Cowen

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target cut by Cowen from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MYTE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 154,404 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

