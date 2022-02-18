NanoXplore Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRA. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Monday.

NanoXplore stock opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.03. The firm has a market cap of C$685.58 million and a PE ratio of -43.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

