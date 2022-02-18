NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $90.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 92,486 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.