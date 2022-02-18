NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $90.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.84.
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NantHealth (NH)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.