Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.73.

NDAQ stock opened at $171.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $135.57 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

