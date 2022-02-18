Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.4% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 137.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 37,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,478. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

