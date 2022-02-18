National Asset Management Inc. Buys 57,002 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $26,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after buying an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,517,000 after buying an additional 986,147 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

