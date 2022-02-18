National Asset Management Inc. Has $13.42 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.93. 219,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,709,623. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.