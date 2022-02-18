National Asset Management Inc. Has $16.13 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $666.59. 84,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,815. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,357.73. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $655.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,165.29.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

