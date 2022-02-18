National Asset Management Inc. Has $67.24 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 354.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,564 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.22. The stock had a trading volume of 492,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $460.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

