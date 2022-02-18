National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 765.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 941,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $255,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $3,011,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.05. The stock had a trading volume of 85,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,856. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

