National Bankshares Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$10.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.91.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SSL stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$8.80. 285,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,886. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.11.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,449,421.76. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269 over the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.