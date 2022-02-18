National Bankshares Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$66.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TC Energy to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.14.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock opened at C$66.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The stock has a market cap of C$65.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.11. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$53.20 and a 52 week high of C$68.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$426,120. Also, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,772 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.