National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.16) to GBX 1,105 ($14.95) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.88) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. National Grid has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.