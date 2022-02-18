National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Holdings Decreased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 512.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.35 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

