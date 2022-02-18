Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Down 0.2%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 241,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 565,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

Get Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.