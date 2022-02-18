Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.65. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $19.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

