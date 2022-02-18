NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.550 EPS.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 5,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. NCR has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NCR by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 301,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NCR by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,255,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NCR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.