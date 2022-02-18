Neenah (NYSE:NP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

Shares of NP traded down $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $43.03. 103,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,022. The firm has a market cap of $721.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Neenah has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49.

Get Neenah alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Neenah by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.