NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. NETSTREIT reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NTST stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $874.92 million, a PE ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 584,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.