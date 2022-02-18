Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,936,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 283.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,525,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.38 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

