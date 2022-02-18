Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of Switch stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,103,400. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWCH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.