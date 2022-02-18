Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 465,857 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

