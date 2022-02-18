Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,251 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $15,096,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $2,842,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CANO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 12,500 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock worth $306,575.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

