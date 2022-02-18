Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,422 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.16% of Smith Micro Software worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 112.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $224.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

