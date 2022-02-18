Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 47,849 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,849 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,200 shares of company stock worth $4,809,705 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

