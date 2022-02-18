Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $12.18 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $13.60.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
