New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Shares of NGD opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 484.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,191,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,989 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Gold by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

